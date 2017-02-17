Guru releases superlative visuals for new single ’Booze n boobs’

Music of Friday, 17 February 2017

Potential artiste of the year winner at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA);Guru,has released another award winning music video for his latest single ‘Booze N Boobs’

Shot in Ghana, the video sees the multi hit maker play around the theme of the song.

In fact, the video is really a delight to watch and can win awards as the best-directed music video on any award across the globe.

Guru won two awards at the 2016 4Syte TV Music Video Awards. He won Best edited Video for Samba. The same video won Best Choreography.

Kindly watch Booze N Boobs below.