Gov’t, private sector sign 27 MOUs with Morocco

The government of Ghana together with some private sector organizations and the Kingdom of Morocco, have signed 27 memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

Five of the MOUs are with the government directly, whiles 22 are with private sector players in the country.

The MOUs signed today [Friday], at a ceremony held at the Flagstaff House and witnessed by both President Nana Akufo-Addo and King Mohammed VI, is aimed at Positioning the Ghanaian economy to tap into, and learn from the Moroccan economic success as Ghana takes progressive steps to transform her economic circumstances going forward.

Addressing the gathering before the signing ceremony, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso, President of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the signing of the 27 MOU’s signify the beginning of greater corporation between the two countries.

Representative of the Moroccan team, Miriem Bensalah- Chaqroun, who is the President of Morocco’s CGEM, says her country is delighted to partner with Ghana and to make their economic and industrial models available to Ghanaian companies to ensure efficient and rapid development in all the sectors that are covered in the MOUs that have been signed.

The Moroccan King, who arrived at the presidency Friday afternoon, inspected a guard of honour formed in his honour amidst a 21 gun salute.

He later held bilateral talks with the President after which both leaders honoured each other with the highest national award of their respective countries.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana