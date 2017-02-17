Ghana@60: C’tee not behind Don Moen’s impending performance – Sackey

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

The National Planning Committee of the Ghana@60 Independence Day celebration has denied claims that it booked celebrated international gospel musician, Don Moen to headline a mega gospel concert to mark Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary at the expense of the state.

According to the Committee, although the multiple award winning musician is billed to perform during the celebration, the move is fully borne by a private entity.

Jefferson Sackey, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub Committee of ‘Ghana 60 planning committee explained in an interview with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM that “the concert is a private initiative”

“We gave him a slot on the 60th anniversary celebration to perform on the day based on the request by some christian groups. They already had him booked to perform in Ghana, and fortunately this coincides with the Ghana@60 anniversary celebrations. And since the whole Ghana@60 celebrations has a huge stake of private people supporting it, we saw it as a laudable idea to feature him(Don Moen), when they discussed it with the committee,” Mr. Sackey explained.

The multiple award winning musician, is billed to share the stage with local musicians in the Gospel Entertainment Concert.

The renowned musician has several hit songs to his credit, including ‘God Will Make a Way’, ‘God is good all the time’, Heal Me O Lord, among others.

The full complement of artistes for the concert is yet to be announced by the Planning Committee.