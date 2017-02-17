Ghana@60 concert: Ghanaian gospel musicians sidelined – Nacee

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Ghanaian Gospel singer and record producer Nana Osei popularly called ‘Nacee’ has bemoaned organisers’ penchant for selecting foreign artistes to headline concerts in the country whiles local gospel artistes are sidelined.

His complaint comes on the back of the Ghana@60 anniversary concert to be headlined by Don Moen which has generated mixed feelings among entertainment pundits.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Drive hosted by Ike Da-Unpredictable, Nacee questioned why local talents were not chosen to headline the concert.

The ‘Onapo’ hit maker bemoaned the money doled out to foreign artistes when they headline shows in the country whiles the locals are giving ‘peanuts’.

He suggested that the local gospel artistes especially gospel musicians be giving the opportunity to push their brands.

Nacee questioned why Ghanaians accord foreign artistes the respect than local artistes calling on Ghanaian leaders to break that chain by supporting local artistes and desist from looking down on them.

He further called on church leaders to push the career of gospel artistes to reach international standards.

‘We will progress in life if we are all giving the opportunity, its not healthy to neglect our own who can equally do the work than going in for foreign artistes. Gospel artistes can match boot for boot with these foreign artistes.

We have lots of gospel artistes with talents such as No tribe, Ernest Opoku, Soni Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, Koda, Joe Mettle, the list is uncountable. Imagine the money they will spend on Don Moen and his band, can’t we the local artistes perform better to the satisfaction of everyone?’ he asked.

Nacee further blamed managers of artistes of refusing to support artistes accusing them of only good at squandering money meant for the training and purchasing of tools to aid artistes’ brands.

He hinted that he would have gladly perform at no fee if he were to be invited at the upcoming Ghana@60 anniversary concert in March.