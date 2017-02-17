Frank Acheampong hits brace for Anderlecht in Europa League

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong grabbed a brace for Anderlecht in their UEFA Europa League clash with Russian side Zenith St Petersburg in their round of 32 clash.

The 24-year-old raced the Royal Club into a 5th minute lead before doubling the advantage 26 minutes later at the Stade Constant Vandent Stock.

The winger’s opener resulted from his quick reaction to dead-ball situation as he pounced on a loose ball to finish home.

The second arrived through a counter-attack as he combined with his teammate Bruno who centered for him to smash home a sensational volley.

Acheampong is the only Ghanaian player who started the game as youngster Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah was left on the bench while French-born Dennis Appiah missed out of the squad.

Acheampong played 4 out of 6 games for Ghana at the AFCON starting three of time.