Eunice Buah elected W/Region Council of State rep

A 52-year-old businesswoman, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, has been elected the Western Regional Council of State representative. She polled 24 out of the 44 votes cast.

Madam Buah was in the race with four other men, including a 23-year-old student; Enock Abeiku Tawiah.

Before the voting process started, 83-year-old John Kojoe Ezrah announced his withdrawal from the race when the delegates were expecting his campaign message.

Others who were in the race were 61-year-old businessman Samuel Ebbah Boadi, 49-year-old businessman Ntori Bonkyi Akomea, and 60 year old Army Officer LT. Col. Anthony Aduhene (RTd).

After emerging the winner, Madam Eunice Buah promised to represent the interest of the people in the Western Region, adding that she will seek the advice of her contenders in advocating for the region’s interest.

“I will also make sure that before the end of my four-year term in office, the NPP in the Western Region will have a befitting regional office”.

By: Obrempong Y aw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana