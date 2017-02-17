Edwin Gyimah leaves Orlando Pirates by mutual consent

South African giants Orlando Pirates Football Club has confirmed parting company with Ghana international midfielder Edwin Gyimah by mutual consent.

Gyimah has decided to end his stay at Soweto club with reports suggesting he is on his way to the Major League Soccer.

A statement on the club website read ”The Club has agreed to release the player as per his request.

Gyimah, had submitted a request in writing prior to his departure to the African Cup of Nations where he was to go on national duty with Ghana.

Ant the Club has acceded to Gyimah’s request, and wish him all of the best in his future endeavors. ”

He joined Pirates in 2015 after a successful time at Mpumalanga Black Aces, on loan from Supersports United.

Gyimah has been playing in South Africa for six years having moved to the Rainbow nation from Ghana Premier League champions WA All Stars in 2011.