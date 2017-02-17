Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe tips Fred Pappoe to succeed Nyantakyi

Outspoken Former Ghana Football Association chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe sees Fred Pappoe as the ‘’Perfect man to succeed’’ under-fire President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Tamakloe has backed Nyantakyi to continue as head the country’s football until his tenure expires in 2019 despite calls for the latter to resign after the Black Stars failed attempt at the 2017 Africa cup of Nations.

However, there are suggestions that Nyantakyi might not stand for re-election when his third term expires in 2019 Tamakloe believes Pappoe will be a perfect successor.

”For me I think Fred Pappoe is the perfect man to succeed Nyantakyi, he has shown that he is competent enough,” he told Adehyie FM.

”He has worked with Great Olympics for some time now and he has also worked with the football association, I think he has all it takes.”

Pappoe is a former GFA vice president and has been working with Great Olympics as a director lately.