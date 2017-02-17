Diana Hopeson rebukes O.J | Entertainment 2017-02-17

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Veteran gospel musician Diana Hopeson is not in support of O.J’s decision to return his VGMAs plaques due to George Quaye’s bribery allegation.

The former president of MUSIGA in an interview with Hitz FM’s MzGee disclosed that she hurriedly contacted the “Mayese Wopen” singer when Zionfelix.net reported that he has threatened to return his plaques if Charterhouse fails to react to the claim.

Mrs Hopeson said she admonished O.J on his decision and pleaded with him to forgive George Quaye and Charterhouse for the unfortunate comments. The female gospel artiste quickly added that she could only advise him but it is left for the musician to take the final decision.

“I contacted O.J to talk to him about the issue. As a mother, what I can do is a gentle admonishment asking him if he has thought about the consequences it will bring and ask him to find a place in his heart to forgive.

I have done the little I can do but then you can force the horse to the river side but you can’t force him to drink.” she told MzGee.

Diana Hopseon pleaded with her fellow gospel musicians who are angry at the music awards organisers to forgive.

“I pray that anyone who is angry about the outburst will find a place in his or her heart to forgive.”

When MzGee asked about her reaction to Ohemaa Mercy’s decision to also return her VGMAs plaques, the “Agyenkwa Hene” singer responded that she has not heard about that but “that will be way off”