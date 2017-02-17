C’cil of State race: My critics ignorant – E.T Mensah





A former MP for Ningo-Prampram, E.T Mensah, has sternly denunciated his critics following his decision to join the race to be elected as the Greater Accra representative of the Council of State.

A notice of poll published by the Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed the former lawmaker’s participation in the election that was held Thursday, February 16 2017. He, however, announced his withdrawal from the race a few hours before polls opened nationwide, citing “personal reasons.”

Speaking in an interview with GH Today’s Kafui Dey on GHOne television on Friday, Mr. Mensah said the criticisms that followed his decision were borne out of sour grapes and lack of knowledge on the composition of the Council in previous administrations.

“People have forgotten that when [late] president [Atta] Mills was in power in the Council of State there were people from other political parties. So it was from the point of view of lack of knowledge about these things,” he said.

Pulled out due to insult

The former Sports Minister speaking Thursday in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM disclosed that he abandoned his Council of State membership quest because of the insults hurled at him.

He said his grandchildren could no longer stomach the invectives coming at him through social media, and had to prevail on him to withdraw.

“When I read that thing [threats and insults from the Ga-Dangbe Youth] I was appalled and because of it my grandchildren sent me a plea to review [my decision],” the former Mayor of Accra remarked.