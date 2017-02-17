C’cil of State polls: I didn’t buy votes – Ideal Fin. boss





President of Groupe Ideal, Nii Kotei Dzani, has vehemently dismissed allegations that he bribed some delegates in the just-ended Council of State elections.

Some of the contenders alleged Dr. Dzani bought votes to win the elections held on Thursday.

But Dr. Dzani in an interview on Morning Starr told host Francis Abban that he won the election through hardwork.

“I didn’t buy votes,” Dr. Dzani said adding “unfortunately we are in a country that immediately after an election there are allegations of vote buying, why should I buy votes, why should I.”

Dr. Dzani won the Greater Accra slot on Thursday with 20 votes while his closest contender Nene Atiapa polled 12. The rest of the candidates had no votes.

Profile of Nii Kotei Dzani

Dr Dzani is an entrepreneur and businessman par excellence, with extensive business experience as an economist and business owner with a proven record of successful entrepreneurship having established over eight companies within five years.

His desire is to transform Groupe Ideal into a world class conglomerate. The former Barclays Bank and Canal Capital Executive was also voted Emerging Man of the Year 2014 by Accra-based VIASAT1 Television.

Dr Dzani has a rich and enviable experience in strategic innovation, business strategy and marketing; branding and human resource management coupled with his in-depth expertise in SME advisory service, asset management, development and financing of projects.

In addition, he has carried out extensive research on microfinance and commercial banking.

Dr Dzani is an accomplished individual, a motivated self-starter and excellent negotiator with the credibility to engage and influence business at all levels.