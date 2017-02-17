Bribery scandal: Ayariga, Agyarko to face Ghartey c’ttee today





Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, Energy minister Boakye Agyarko and majority chief whip Muntaka Mubarak will today, Friday February 17, appear before Parliament’s investigative ad-hoc committee as the probe into the bribery allegation against the appointments committee continues .

At the last sitting, chairman of the appointments committee, Joe Osei Wusu, changed his earlier narrative that Mr. Ayariga had confessed to deliberately putting out the bribery claims to even out accusations of corruption against former president Mahama.

The chairman claimed it was rather North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto who had made the confession.

Following the claim, Mr. Okudzeto’s lawyers have written to the committee to give their client an opportunity to be heard in his own defense or they will explore the legal options available to him.

Last month MP for Bawku Central Mahama accused then minister designate for Energy Boakye Agyarko of bribing the ten minority members on the Appointments Committee with GHc3,000 each prior to his approval.

The uproar that greeted the allegation forced the house to take steps to clear its battered image.