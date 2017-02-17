Boggu chief elected Northern Regional Council of State rep

The Chief of Boggu in the Savelugu Municipality, Yakubu S. Nantogmah, is the newly elected Northern Regional Council of State Member.

Among 10 contenders, he polled 20 out of 52 valid votes cast in a keenly contested election on Thursday.

Boggu-Naa Yakubu S. Nantogmah’s main contender, Kpembewura Dari Bismark Haruna polled 17 votes.

The other contenders were Alhaji Iddrisu Adam Yoggu, Issah Abdul Mumin, Shitobu Abdulai, John Wuni Guruma, Musah Rabiatu, Khassim Mohammed Murtala, Professor Yakubu S. Nantogmah, Nantogmah Sanatu and Soalisu Shaibu.

The Electoral Commission supervised the election held at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council conference room. The Electoral College comprised two delegates each from the 26 districts.

The 74 years old Boggu chief is to take over from Voggu-Naa Alhaji Baba Mohammed Bawa, who has represented the region since 2009.

Boggu- Naa Yakubu S. Nantogmah in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, and promised to be in constant touch.

He called for a ceasefire on the incessant conflicts which have over the years affected livelihood in the region.

He renewed his commitment to liaise with law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers and civil society organizations to stop the hostilities.

He also decried the low standard of education recorded in the region, and called for concerted efforts to overturn the situation.

Immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Yakubu Haruna, and the Executive Director of Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), Afi Yakubu, are siblings of the newly elected Council of State member.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana