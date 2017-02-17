Bechem United coach hopeful of qualification to next stage of Confederations cup – MyJoyOnline

Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto is optimistic of his side’s chances going into their game against Algerian side MC Alger this weekend.

The Bechem based side are in Algeria for the second leg of their first round CAF Confederation Cup game against MC Alger.

The Hunters go into the game with a slim 2-1 win from the first-leg.

Coach Vicenzo Alberto believes qualifying to the next stage will not come easy but believes they are capable of doing so.

“Nothing is impossible in football, we just have to go and play well in Algeria, I must admit it is not going to be easy,” coach Vicenzo said.

“They came here and almost got a draw but we were able to win. They most important thing is that we won here in Ghana.

“We can also get a good score line there in Algeria, all we need to do is prepare very well before the game and we can shock them.”