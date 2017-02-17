B-ryt releases new promo photos amidst his banging new single ‘Ebi You’

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Many who have heard B-ryt’s new single, ‘Ebi You’ have had reasons to applaud his creativity and flair for excellence.

Already, music enthusiasts have given his humble but impressive beginning a thumbs up – as they watch out for him on big stage.

B-ryt and music paths crossed years back, but passion and refinement has got him stayed on and recognized among music pundits who believe he has chosen the right field.

The Brown Sugar Record Label signee’s kind of rhythm is a lively, feel-good Afrobeat infusion that is guaranteed to get Africa and the world at large dancing once it gets the media exposure.

As an artiste with dynamic skills in different genre of music and delivery of lyrics, his drive comes with a sense of direction, as shown in his new single. As part of his entry into the music industry, he has released some eye-popping photographs to salute the elders in the music industry as well as for his fans viewing pleasure.

Photographer: Nana Kissi Photography Stylist: Neal Davids Makeup: Minalyntouch Makeover