Atom Reloaded dedicates ‘Aseda’ song to Bishop Obinim

Ghanaian musician Atom Reloaded, recognized with Ye Wo Krom hit song has publicly declared his latest single to Bishop Obinim

According to Atom Reloaded, this gospel song titled Aseda which in English means Thanksgiving is what he is giving to all the pastors who have been supporting his works from day 1 to present

Aseda is a song to thank the most High God and secondly dedicate to the pastor friends who have been supporting me till now. Especially Bishop Obinim who happened to be the first pastor to play my Ye Wo Krom single in his church and my pastor, Rev Okatakyie Afrifa. Atom stated

Sometimes when these pastor friends invite me to their church to worship, I prefer giving the congregation that bit of me God has giving me to entertain them but looking at my songs, I don’t see them fit for performance in the house of God, and that turns me down. Atom added

Atom says now that Aseda is out he can at least hold the mic in church and perform the song for everyone to have a feel of him, and how thankful he is to God.

Atom released the visuals for Aseda few days ago and the Steve Gyamfi directed video is getting impressive views.