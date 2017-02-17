ATL’s QSpice on the runway

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Source: GNA

Budding cloth designers adorned the runway with amazing designs of Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) new wax brand, QSpice at the Pearl Amoah fashion show competition in Accra.

Samuel Hemans-Arday, Marketing Manager of ATL said: “The Q in the Qspice represents quality and its designs are perfect for every season.”

Ms Amoah, founder of the Pearl Amoah fashion show, said: “Qspice is fine and rich with pure cotton, and any designer can feel the originality of the fabric.”

She added that the patterns in the fabric inspired creativity and innovation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition, Ms Amoah said upcoming fashion designers had been overlooked, and was to provide the platform for them to showcase their work.

The winners of the competition: Kwesi Andoh; Kwaku. K; Samba lake; Honey love, will have their works projected through shows, social media and textile industries.

Kwesi Andoh won the category for creativity, Kwaku. K brand won the style category, Samba Lake won the category of finishing and Honey love was the winner for the detail category.

The fashion designers had to make amazing outfits out of the wax print, in order to win the competition.

Vern Aryee, whose fashion brand name is Blackbutton, said: “The circular patterns in the fabric made it possible for me to cut out petals giving the clothing a flowery outlook.

“As a fashion designer, the fabric challenged me to be creative in my design. I call the design the flirty flare.”

Bentil Nana Osei Owusu-Ampomah, also a fashion designer said the pattern in the fabric was useful, a pillar with a crown, accentuated the confidence and elegance that came with QSpice.

The Pearl Amoah Fashion Show is a classic Ghanaian fashion event wherein underground fashion designers, brands or fashion houses display their latest collections on runway shows to buyers and the media.