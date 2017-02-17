Arsene Wenger: I will manage next season – either at Arsenal or somewhere else

Arsene Wenger has confirmed he will decide whether to stay at Arsenal in March or April – and if he does leave after 21 years in charge then he will manage another club rather than retire.

Wenger’s position at the club has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks and the midweek 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich has only served to bring things to a crescendo, with some reports in Friday’s papers claiming the Frenchman is ready to quit.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, ahead of Monday’s FA Cup match away at Sutton, Wenger said a decision will be made before the end of the season on whether he will sign the two-year contract on offer from the club.

“Yes, I will decide future in March or April, but I don’t know when,” he said.

“I speak to the board but I don’t want to speak about how they view my future. What’s important is the club, not my future.”

Arsene Wenger.

But in a possibly telling comment, Wenger openly contemplated the possibility that, with retirement not on his agenda, he could be in charge of another club at the start of the 2017-18 season.

“I will manage next season whether it is here or somewhere else,” he said.

Wenger also said he would leave the club in a good state if he does decide against extending his deal.

” It is important for the club to make the right decision for the future. I did not work here for 20 years not to care. I had many opportunities to go somewhere else but I care for this club and its future. It is important to be in safe hands. “

Wenger defends Arsenal record

In the face of extreme criticism from the media and fans this week, Wenger defended the consistency he has brought to Arsenal.