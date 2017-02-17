Akufo-Addo: I want to be a compassionate leader





President Akufo-Addo has called on the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to pray for him for Allah (God) to inspire him to lead Ghana diligently and selflessly.

He said he needs a lot of prayers and supplication to succeed as Ghana’s fifth president under the Fourth Republic.

“Pray for me and for those who work with me, so we are inspired by the Almighty to do a good job for Ghana. Pray to God to give me wisdom, courage and make me a compassionate leader.

“I want to be an honest leader, a good leader, and one who will be remembered as having contributed significantly to the progress and welfare of Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said when a delegation from the National Executive Council of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission visited him at the Flagstaff House on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The president took the opportunity to laud the Mission over its contribution towards Ghana’s development in the areas of education, healthcare, and provision of social services.

“Your predecessor, [the late Maulvi Wahab Adam] was one of my principal counselors, a deeply religious person and a man of integrity. As Attorney General, I had the privilege of recommending him to President Kufuor for appointment as a member of the National Reconciliation Commission, which was set up to heal the wounds of the nation after decades of military rule. He excelled in the work of the Commission and was one of its driving forces,” Akufo-Addo stated.

Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, said he has no doubt Akufo-Addo will succeed as president.