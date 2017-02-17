Ablakwa granted request to appear before Ghartey committee





North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been granted his request to appear before the Joe Ghartey chaired committee probing allegations of bribery against members of the Appointment’s Committee, Starr News has gathered.

Ablakwa on Thursday wrote to the chairman of the five-member ad hoc committee requesting to appear as a witness.

Mr. Ablakwa’s request followed Wednesday’s disclosure by the chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu during his testimony before the five-member probing committee that Mr. Ablakwa a member of the ‘vetting’ Committee indicated that the minority made the bribery allegation to equalize for corruption allegations leveled against ex-president John Mahama.

Starr News sources have confirmed that Mr. Ablakwa’s request has been granted and would appear before the committee at a later date yet to be communicated.

Mr. Ablakwa in his letter to Hon. Ghartey, said even though he was aware the committee had “decided to limit the number of witnesses to be called to give evidence and that he has not been named as one of such witnesses,” he believed it would be fair for him to to invited us a witness to narrate his side of the story.

The letter authored by Law Offices of Ayine and Felli read in parts that: “our instructions are that our client was served with a letter dated 4th February, 2017 with reference number PG/SC/005 by the Clerk to your Committee inviting him to attend upon the Committee as a witness on a date and at a time to be communicated to him.”

“Our client further instructs us that it has come to his attention that your Committee has decided to limit the number of witnesses to be called to give evidence and that he has not been named as one of such witnesses.

“However, in his testimony which was beamed live on National television and which has been widely reported in the national print media, the chairman of the Appointments Committee and first deputy speaker of parliament, Honourable Joseph Osei Owusu, mentioned our client as having told him that the bribery allegation was made up,” it added.

The letter continued: “Since our client was not given an opportunity to cross examine Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu on this unsubstantiated piece of evidence, it would surely be in accord with the rules of natural justice that our client be heard in his own defence before your Committee.”

The letter thus warned that Mr. Ablakwa would resort to the law court if the Committee fails to invite him.