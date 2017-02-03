Yoofi Grant Takes Over GIPC

Yoofi Grant

President Akufo-Addo has appointed investment banker Yoofi Grant as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

He takes over from Mawuena Trebarh, whose contract ended on January 20, this year, after serving for four years.

The economist’s appointment has been described as appropriate, given his over three decades of experience at Databank.

He served as the Executive Director, Business Development of Data Bank Group between 2009 and 2010, and then Executive Director of Databank Private Equity Limited from 2011 to 2012.

An alumnus of the University of Ghana, Mr Grant also co-managed the divestiture of the Ugandan government’s shares in National Insurance Corporation Limited.

He recently told the media in Accra that he would put in place programmes that will improve the business environment and make Ghana the best place to do business in Africa, while encouraging more locals to invest in the country.

He also intends to position capital attraction in a way that will benefit Ghanaians, as well as foreign investors to help grow the country’s economy.