Stars Suffer Another Semis Shipwreck

The Black Stars yesterday suffered yet another semi-final shipwreck when they lost 0-2 to their Cameroonian counterparts in Franceville.

It was the Stars’ fourth successive semi-final defeat since 2008.

Historically, Ghana lost to the same side at the same stage in Accra a decade ago.

That pits the Indomitable Lions against the Pharoahs of Egypt for the finals, also a repetition of the 2008 edition.

The Stars showed promise of opening the scoring after recess, but their attempts failed.

Cameroon fetched the opener through Ngadeu Michael when he capitalised on a first time clearance from a free kick 19 minutes to the end of the game.

Coach Avram Grant pulled out Afryie Acquah for Skipper Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana, like in their previous game, started on a good note although they failed to test Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph Ebogo until the 24th minute.

Cameroon took overdose after the Black Stars dominated for close to six minutes.

An opportunity presented itself to striker Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in front, but his strike in an acute angle position failed narrowly few minutes before half time.

Earlier, a Frank Acheampong, Jordan and Christian Atsu connection failed with a timely clearance by the Indomitable Lions rear.

A Harisson Afful clearance from a corner and Razak Braimah saved Ghana.

Cameroon doubled the lead with a counter when Christian Bassogog struck past on rushing helpless Braimah in injury time.

Ghana will meet Burkina Faso for the third place game tomorrow in Port Gentil.

The Stars lost to Burkina Faso in the 2013 third place game in South Africa.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Franceville

