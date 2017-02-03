Schwarzenegger to Trump: ‘Why don’t we switch jobs?’

President Donald Trump has an eclectic set of interests.

One of them is TV ratings. The former reality star has often mused at how much money he’s made for TV companies. When a TV show is failing, however, he’s also keen to offer his views.

For example, when “The Celebrity Apprentice” — a show he used to host — relaunched, Trump wasn’t slow to scoff that the ratings were nothing compared to his own. The new show is hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Of course, Trump has been tied up with a few launch issues of his own. There was the question of audience metrics for his inauguration. There was the Friday night debut of what promises to be a long-running saga on who can come into the US from foreign lands. And just the other day, there was the reality TV show gloss on the introduction of his man for the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the president asked for divine intervention for the former governor of California. At a national prayer breakfast, he mocked the show’s ratings and said, according to CBS News: “I want to just pray for Arnold … for those ratings.”

Schwarzenegger didn’t take this on his knees.

Almost immediately, he took to Instagram and Twitter and offered this rebuttal: “Hey, Donald. I’ve got a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, as you’re such an expert in ratings. I take over your job and people can finally get to sleep comfortably again.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Corporate types might be amused, however, that Schwarzenegger is happy to openly criticize his boss. No, not because Trump is the president. He’s also an executive producer of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”