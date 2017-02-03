Police Hospital to close down for fumigation exercise

The Ghana Police Hospital in Accra will shut down for mandatory fumigation exercise at some of its Departments including that of the Paediatric and the Outpatient Unit.

The exercise, scheduled to start from February 6, will also be executed at the Radiology and Dental Units, Chemist and Quartermaster stores as well as the area of the General Administration.

A statement issued by Dr Iddi Musah, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the affected areas would be opened on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

The statement said management would put in place measures to address emergency cases only.

The statement advised the public to make use of the La, Ridge and the 37 Military Hospitals for accessing health care while they await the completion of the exercise.

Source: GNA