Photos: Celebrities join Grace Nortey to celebrate 80th birthday

A number of movie personalities stormed the residence of veteran actress Grace Nortey to join her celebrate her 80th birthday on February 1.

Mostly dressed in white, they let their hairs down and partied with one of the most famous faces on TV for over two decades.

Some of the known faces at the celebration included Grace Omaboe, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu, Kalsoume Sinare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Oscar Provencal, Fred Amugi.

Others were Nana Ama McBrown, Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, William Addo, Dan Tei-Mensah, Mikki Osei Berko, Henry Harding (Pattington Papa Nii Papafio), Kofi Falconer and the Tagoe Sisters.

See some of the photos below: