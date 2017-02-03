NSS allowance increment wasn’t captured in gov’t budget – NSS

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has explained that the scheme could not pay the increased allowance of GH¢559 because the increment was not captured in the government’s November supplementary budget.

A statement issued by the scheme on Thursday [February 2], described as false, allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had refused to pay the new amount announced by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government before leaving office.

Some service personnel are up in arms after they received a January allowance of GH¢350 in spite of government’s announcement of an increased allowance of GH¢559.

The personnel earlier this week alleged that they suspect the new government intends to pay the old amount and ignore the decision of an increment by the previous government.

They threatened to hold a demonstration to impress upon the government to immediately effect the increment in their subsequent allowances, but a statement from the scheme on Thursday said the government had not taken any such decision.

“Management however notes with concern the various interpretations being given to the issue without ascertaining from the secretariat the facts of the matter. We wish to debunk the widespread speculations that the new administration has decided not to approve the increment of personnel allowances are false and must be disregarded by the national service personnel and the general public.”

“The said increment which was announced on 14th December 2016, were not captured by the November, 2016 supplementary budget,” the statement said.

It added that the new government is making considerations to make the increment reflect in the March 2017 national budget.

It further assured personnel that it will reflect the increment initially agreed upon immediately government announces it in the soon to be read budget statement.

It also called on personnel to remain calm as the scheme works to address the issues.

“Management wishes to state that the Scheme remains committed to the wellbeing of National Service Personnel. Management therefore humbly calls on all National Service Personnel to remain calm as we work tirelessly to address the issues.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

