Kwabena Boadu Goes Home – Daily Guide Africa

The Late Kwabena Boadu

The mortal remains of Kwabena Boadu, the former Special Aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be interred tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, 2017, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

Mourners are expected to file past the body of the deceased from 6am to 9am, followed by the burial service at 9am at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

His body will be interred later in the day at the Achimota Cemetery followed by the final funeral rites which would also be held at the forecourt of State House on the same day.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia are among a tall list of chief mourners for the burial service.

A memorial and thanksgiving service is slated for Sunday, February 5, this year at the Bethel Methodist Church at Taifa Hill where his family residence is located, Daily Guide gathered.

It would be recalled that 30-year-old Kwabena Boadu was found dead in his hotel room in Wa, the Upper West regional capital on November 24, 2016 in the run-up to the general elections.

The deceased, popularly called KB, was reportedly electrocuted in his hotel in Wa.

KB was one of the right hand men of Vice President of Ghana and news of his demise sent shivers down the spines of many people in the nation, especially supporters and sympathizers of the ruling NPP.

The party members are expected to throng the venue to bid farewell to KB.

By Melvin Tarlue