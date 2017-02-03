I will ‘never’ use guns, nudity, violent images in my videos – Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has vowed never to use guns or portray any form of violence in his music videos.

According to him, it is both unethical and worrying for musicians to brandish real guns and weapons in their music videos unless used in context.

The artiste made the said statement in talking to portions of his brand new book on his boundaries as an artiste at an event on Tuesday at Zylofon Media in East Legon.

Key media and corporate personalities were present to witness the launch of the formal document that will subsequently guide his brand as a musician and in other capacities.

The book is part of the rapper’s aim to build a strong relationship with businesses and people.

Being the first of its kind in Ghana by a musician, entertainment critics believe it would be the one-stop reference point for people and business to have the needed information about the rapper’s brand.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben-Bako, after the launch, Okyeame Kwame noted that the book is strategic to building a stronger relationship with corporate entities.

“This is not just a book. It is a guideline to who I am, where my thinking is and how I believe that business should be done. You can have all these great ideas in your head or maybe you write it down on your laptop but if you don’t put it down in a book and let people experience it, these ideas will just be sitting with you.

“It will not crystallise your relationships with businesses and people… so it is a guideline to how the OK (Okyeame Kwame) brand works,” he explained.