Harrysong and manager arrested – MyJoyOnline

It seems all are still not fine between both Nigerian music star Harrysong and his former record label, Five Star Music, even after both parties had issued reports on what went down between them last weekend.

Fresh reports indicate that, the battle between Harrysong and his former record label, Five Star Music is now a full-blown war.

An eye-witness who was present at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos (the same station Skales slept overnight back in June 2016 when he had issues with his label Baseline) Wednesday said Harrysong was re-arrested alongside his manager, Desmond Ike on fresh criminal charges.

It was gathered that the singer and his manager spent the night in police custody and may be charged to court Thursday morning.

They were arrested on fresh criminal charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation.

Attempt to reach Desmond failed as his numbers were not going through.