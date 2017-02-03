Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences gets 2nd female president

Professor Aba Bentil Andam, has been elected as the new President for the Ghana Academy of Arts (GAAS) and Sciences.

Prof. Andam will be holding the office for the next two years from January 2017 to December 2018.

GAAS at its 191th general meeting also elected into office 4 other executives and 6 members of Council to serve the two-year mandate.

Professor Aba BentilAndam, who is the second female to occupy the high office, is first recipient of the prestigious Chair for UNESCO Women in Science and Technology in Africa and an Associate Professor at the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences of the University of Ghana.

The other executives are, Professor Kofi Anyidoho as Vice President of the Arts section; Professor Ablade Glover as honorary treasure and Professor Samuel K. Sefa-Dedeh as Vice President for the science section.

Professor Paa Kobina Turkson was also elected honourary secretary.

The Academy’s 6-member council is also made up of Professor Edward S. Ayensu, Professor Albert K. Fiadjoe, Professor Jonathan Aryetey and Justice Stephen A. Brobbey.

The others are Professor Kofi Opoku Nti and Professor Akilagpa Sawyerr.

About GAAS

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1959 on the initiative of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Its aim is generally to promote the pursuit, advancement and dissemination of knowledge in all branches of the sciences and the humanities.

With about 120 Fellows as Members of the Academy, it remains one of the key professional bodies that has made significant contributions to the country’s development especially in the areas of science and arts by making policy inputs though research.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana