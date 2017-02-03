Chief Joins Council Of State Race

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, the Agona Akrofonso chief, is fervently preparing to compete in the upcoming Council of State election in the Ashanti Region, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

About 19 people in the region have so far picked nomination forms to contest in the important elections which would take place in Kumasi on February 9, this year.

But checks by the paper indicated that the Agona Akrofonso traditional leader, who commands a lot of respect and authority in the region, has an edge over his competitors.

Prominent people in the region, including political figures and chiefs, are said to have declared their unflinching support for Nana Achiaw Brempong, who is development-oriented person.

Significantly, the majority of people that form the 60-member Electoral College for the polls are said to have also vowed to vote massively for the Agona Akrofronso chief due to his competence.

Nana Achiaw Brempong had attracted the massive support mainly because the people see him as intelligent, bold, truthful, hardworking and visionary person, the paper learnt.

Achievements

The Agona Akrofonso chief, who ascended the stool 12 years ago, had taken wise decisions that had helped to develop his area to improve the living conditions of his people.

He has sponsored the education of several brilliant but needy students in his traditional area to carry out massive developmental projects.

With his enviable track record, residents in the Ashanti Region believe that the prominent chief would be able to give key advice to the president to develop the country.

During an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Nana Achiaw Brempong, stated that he would help President Akufo-Addo to take positive decisions aimed at halting poverty and hardship.

Nana Achiaw Brempong, a prominent farmer, who owns a 1,000 acre maize farm at Nkujua Aframso, near Asante Nsuta, gave the assurance that he would particularly contribute to help improve the agric sector to ensure food production and security.

According to him, he would advise the president to move Ghana from subsistence farming, which is not beneficial, to commercial farming, noting that farming should be seen as business.

The Agona Afrofonso chief, who is a product of Konongo Odumase Secondary School, said without a buoyant agric sector, Ghana’s industrialization dream would be a mirage, calling for maximum attention for the agric sector.

“I am a bold and courageous person and would respectfully correct the president when appropriate and also advise him properly to lead Ghana into affluence,” he added.

According to him, he would work tirelessly to help the president to achieve his objectives if given the nod.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi