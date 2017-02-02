Yoofi Grant is new GIPC boss





Investment banker Yoofi Grant has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Grant who has over 30 years experience in banking would serve in an acting capacity until a substantive governing board of the GIPC is put in place.

He takes over from Mawuena Trebarh who has been at the position since 2013.

He served as the Executive Director of Databank Private Equity Limited between 2011 and 2012 as well as the Executive Director, Business Development of Data Bank Group from 2009 to 2010.

He was the transaction leader in the execution of a number of dealings including the capital raising for Intercontinental bank, the recapitalization of Fidelity Bank Ghana and also served as the lead Manager for UT Financial Services Ltd’s IPO at the time.

Mr Grant also co- managed the divestiture of the Government of Uganda’s shares in National Insurance Corporation Limited (Uganda). He holds a B.Sc(Hons) Psychology from the University of Ghana and studied for a M.Phil degree in industrial and Organizational Psychology.