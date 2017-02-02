We’ll Supply Quality Fuel- NPA Boss

Hassan Tampuli (middle) at the meeting

The Acting Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli, says the immediate objective of government is to ensure the constant supply of quality fuel for both motorists and power generation.

He said the supply of quality fuel would ensure smooth movement of vehicles and constant generation of power for industries and households.

Mr. Tampuli made this known during his first meeting with staff of the Authority after his appointment as Acting Chief Executive.

He observed that the petroleum downstream sector is critical to the sustenance of the economy, security of the state and livelihood of its citizens.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the NPA upholds the highest health and safety standards in the downstream industry in order to promote the growth and development of the economy,” Mr. Tampuli said.

He said the recent concerns raised by the public on safety standards of the petroleum downstream industry must be a wakeup call for the strict enforcement of regulations in the downstream industry.

Mr. Tampuli pledged to provide the necessary leadership and appealed to all staff to support the attainment of the goals of the new administration.

He assured the visibly enthusiastic staff of his commitment to quality and competence and tasked them to continue to deliver good results.

Speaking on behalf of the Staff Welfare Association of the NPA, Joseph Awen Awan, reiterated the commitment of staff to supporting the new administration to achieve its objectives.

By Cephas Larbi