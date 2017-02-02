Video: Rescued victim of early marriage helps girls to build computer software

“One day, my uncle told me the man taking care of me was coming for me”, says Aminatu. That statement from an uncle she trusted who now wanted to hand her out for marriage broke her heart and changed her life forever.

At 12, she was being pushed into marriage.

Aminatu is one of thousand girls in Ghana who are forced into marriage before the legal age of 18.

At such ages, child brides have not developed the emotions to become wives and mothers.

They face a greater risk of experiencing dangerous complications in pregnancy and childbirth, contracting diseases like HIV/AIDS and suffering domestic violence.

With little access to education and economic opportunities, they and their families are more likely to live in poverty.

But Amina decided to create change when she got rescued.

Whereas many girls continue to endure the menace in parts of Ghana, she founded Achievers Ghana, an organization helping other girls in the same situation in Nima.

The teaches them how to build computer softwares as a way of earning a source of livelihood outside marriage.

Watch the documentary below: