Tragic death of school kids: Gov’t foots burial cost

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh says government will pay for the cost of treatment and burial of the eight children who died when their school building collapsed on them on Monday.

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South who paid a visit to the school yesterday described the incident as tragic.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, Dr Prempeh said “We promised that whatever we have to do to ensure that there is a speedy burial, which is happening today, is at no cost to the families.

“For the sick in the hospital, we went there and assured them that we will pick up their bills,” he added.

Some six kindergarten school children – ages four and five – of the Breman Jamera Methodist School in the Odoben Brakwa District in the Central region, lost their lives when the classroom block collapsed on them.

The about 70 pupils were preparing to begin lessons when the tragic incident occurred.

A teacher in the school said they had noticed cracks in the wall and informed authorities, but nothing was done about it until the unfortunate incident occurred.

But Dr Prempeh said chiefs and elders of the community said they had no knowledge of the cracks. They only found out after the incident had occurred.

“In an interaction with the chiefs, we found out that they themselves did not know that the school had developed those cracks.

“But they knew that government through the district assembly was constructing a new KG and six unit primary block on the compound, unfortunately they did not finish and this incident happened.”

Dr Prempeh said they have promised to alert the contractor to speed up work on the new building.

He said some form of counselling will be provided for the remaining school children who witnessed the tragic incident.