Takoradi port to receive larger vessels as expansion works progress

The Takoradi Port would now be able to accommodate bigger vessels to enable large quantities of cargo to be loaded through the port.

This follows the completion of the first 200 metres of the proposed 800 metres quay wall bulk ore terminal as part of the ongoing expansion project at the country’s maiden port.

Currently, the new bulk jetty, which has been dredged to minus 16 (-16) chart datum, has been opened to traffic to handle bulk mineral ore which is expected to boost revenue generation.

So far two large vessels, M.V Josco Fuzhou with a draft of 11.7m and M.V Iris Oldendoorf sailing with a draft of 13.5m have berthed at the port to load bauxite.

To meet the ever-growing demands of the port’s clientele, the Port of Takoradi has embarked on a major expansion and investment programme to transform the port’s capacity, facilities, and operations.

The original master plan recommended segregation of cargo and improved container handling facilities.

However, the discovery of oil prompted a new master plan to accommodate facilities to service offshore support operations, development of bulk and container terminals, the positioning of a floating dock for vessel repairs with depths ranging from 10 to 16 metres.

Phases one and two of the project included the extension of the breakwater, provision of a bulk terminal/jetty to handle bulk commodities and dredging of the access channels. The berths will also be dredged to a depth of 16.0 metres.

Speaking to Business Guide, the Public Affairs and Marketing Manager of the Takoradi Port, Peter Amo-Bediako, mentioned that the expansion project of increasing revenue was gradually coming to fruition even though the entire project had not been completed.

He explained that unlike the old port, the construction of the new bulk jetty would enable the Takoradi Port to accommodate larger vessels with large volumes of cargo and would also help reduce operation cost.

He mentioned that since the Takoradi Port commenced business in 1928, the two vessels are the largest vessels in terms of size and draft to berth at the port.

Mr Bediako noted that the first vessel, M.V Josco Fuzhou, had an initial load of 37.760m/t at the No.3 buoy and was later shifted to the new bulk jetty to top-up with 13.367mt of bauxite, increasing the final load to 51.127mt.

“The second vessel did not berth at buoy N0.3 at the old port to do initial loading but was piloted to the new jetty to commence loading of 63,000mt of bauxite. This brings to total loading to 114,127mt of bauxite,” he added.