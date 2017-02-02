‘Stop Blaming Gov’t For Economic Challenges’

Stephen Kwaku Darku speaking at the launch

The First Vice President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Clement Osei Amoako, has told the Ghanaian youth to stop blaming government for the myriad of challenges confronting the nation without proffering solutions.

He said the young and active citizens must consciously see themselves as partners and stakeholders in nation-building.

Speaking at the launch of ‘The Active Citizens’ Campaign in Accra last week, Mr. Osei Amoako called on all young and active citizens to improve their skills and knowledge to analyze and recommend solutions to problems rather than blaming government.

“In line with our national development agenda, a vibrant private sector that will drive growth and create jobs requires unfettered contribution of young enterprising citizens who are informed and can take business decisions,” he said.

Mr. Osei Amoako said everyone needs to be involved in dealing with matters that retard progress and must live as active and responsible citizens.

He said Chamber will mentor and undertake capacity-building programmes for young enterprising active citizens to grow their businesses, as well as take leadership roles to continue the quest for excellence and deepen gains made in the country’s democratic, economic and social dispensation.

‘The Active Citizens’ Campaign

‘The Active Citizens Campaign’ was launched by the Ghana Chapter of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization of young business executives to revive volunteerism among the youth.

The project will engage the services of more than 50,000 youth to undertake charitable activities to improve the wellbeing of people.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Stephen Kwaku Darku, the National President of JCI Ghana, said the focus of the project is to empower the Ghanaian youth to contribute positively to national development.

He said the project would focus on four key areas: education and skills training, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), environment and agriculture.

Mr. Darku said, “JCI Ghana will continue to foster global active citizens networking and partnerships among young people and provide the enabling development environment for mentoring young leaders to contribute to the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

cephrok@yahoo.com

By Cephas Larbi