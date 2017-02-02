Samsung introduces new ‘Galaxy A series’

Samsung has introduced its latest smartphone model, the Galaxy A series.

The phone which comes with a sleek look coupled with beautiful design, powerful performance and ultimate convenience is set to hit the Ghanaian market after its recent global launch.

The new Galaxy A series which offer among other things premium design, fingerprint scanner, water resistance and enhanced camera features is also covered with a 24 month-warranty and discount offers on the Galaxy gift App from Samsung.

“The new Galaxy A continues the latest Samsung Galaxy design heritage, combining metal and glass to create a beautifully harmonious premium design. The new Galaxy A provides superior viewing experience with narrower bezel,” according to a product information released to the media.

According to industry players, the functions and features of the new Galaxy A is easily comparable to Samsung’s flagship brand Galaxy S7. The official market price is yet to be announced but sources say it will be the cheapest among Samsung’s premium smartphones.

The new Galaxy A incorporates Samsung’s innovative design and technology, giving consumers the ability to expresses their individuality with powerful performance in three screen size options: 5.5-inch for the A7, 5.2-inch for the A5 and 4.7-inch for the A3.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana