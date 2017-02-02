Rebel Land: Joy News digs deep into rebel activities at Ghana-Ivory Coast border

Joy News has unveiled troubling activities at ‘Dollar Power’ and ‘Bole Accra’ two border communities in the Northern Region, where Ivorian gunmen are building a gold-powered economy.

Investigative Journalist, Kwetey Nartey’s report reveals the two communities are ‘republics’ in their own right and are run by gunmen, vigilante groups, and gold merchants.

The men are well-armed and ready to crash intruders.

However, in December of last year, police denied the existence of the enclaves.

Police denied reports that suspected Ivorian rebels could obstruct election in two Northern Region communities.

Their denial follows fears that at least 1,500 residents of two rebel-held mining communities will be prevented from voting on December 7, 2016, following activities of the rebels.

Reports had suggested that the Electoral Commission has been unable to extend polling stations and election materials to the communities.

However, the investigative report reveals that the former Ivorian rebels control large parts of illegal mine sites in the communities (that cover about ten football fields), raining terror on over 3,000 residents.

The report, which premiered on Joy FM Thursday at 08:30 is told the story of how some residents have lost their lives in the quest for gold and power.

