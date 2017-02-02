No Sex for 7 Years: Pastor’s Wife Runs To Court

A Zimbabwean pastor’s wife who has gone seven years without sex couldn’t withhold her emotions when she appeared before a court and accused her husband, Petros Tshuma, a pastor with Zion Grace International, of starving her since 2010.

Instead, she says he sleeps with other women from his congregation.

“Your worship, I’m sexually abused by this man as he last had sex with me in 2010. If I ask him about the issue he would promise to make up for it but when it’s time for sex he simulates sickness then claims to be feeling pain in his stomach,” she said.

Mary Ngwenya added that her husband would also claim his testicles were swollen, but had other partners to sleep with as she literally pleaded for sex in front of the magistrate.

“What I know is that he enjoys sex with three ladies from our church. I have WhatsApp text messages to prove that. I’m a human being. I don’t survive on Bible verses and I need my husband to sleep with me. Now I lead a pretentious life telling the women I lead that I’m enjoying my marriage while I’m sex starved,” she said in between sobs.

Tshuma admitted the blame.

“I love my wife but I have a problem, when I engage in sex my stomach starts to twinge as a result I feel an intense pain and due to that I had to stop. It’s not true that I’m in love with other women. My wife saw text messages from the women who wanted counselling on their marriages, due to that she quickly concluded that I’m in love with them,” he said.

The judge Masuku ordered Tshuma to have sex with his wife and not to emotionally abuse her.

-zambianobserver.com