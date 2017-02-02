No Bank, No worries: Women of Dodoma pioneer village saving scheme

In a country where seven out of 10 people are statistially said to have a bank account, how do the majority of the people cope? How do the remaining three people protect their finance?

It has been established that the lack of financial inclusion affects poor rural women the most as it affects their ability to create wealth and develop their talents.

Joy New’s Justice Baidoo has visited Dodoma, a small town in Ghana’s Upper West region to meet the women who are innovating their own ways of banking. He also report on how the financial inclusion of the women is affecting the country’s fight against poverty and it related hardships.

Watch the full documentary below: