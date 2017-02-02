Missing GHC7 bln: Mahama didn’t hide any money from NPP – NDC MP

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga, Isaac Abongo has maintained that the erstwhile President John Mahama-led administration did not hide any money from the new government.

He said the GHC7 billion purported to have been unaccounted for by the previous government has been captured in documents of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

“The Controller and Accountant General is the chief accountant of the state so all financial transactions are kept with him,” he told Prince Minkah, host of Joy FM’s Midday programme Thursday.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the general health of Ghana’s fiscal state is nothing to write home about

He disclosed that during the preparation of the 2017 budget, which would be presented to Parliament in March, they found that government expenditure of GHC7 billion was not captured in data presented to the new government.

He wondered why the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 fiscal years data provided to the NPP transition team members did not include the amount spent by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The Majority in Parliament at a press conference Thursday supported the claim made by the Vice President.

Parliament’s Finance Committee Chairman Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah who addressed the briefing insisted the financial indiscipline of the previous government has serious implications for the country.

“We in the Minority are displeased with the tendencies of Dr Bawumia to rushing to the population and media with the information particularly the structural measures and reforms without taking the time to understand the rationale for its implementation,” he said.

But Mr Adongo who is also on the Finance Committee said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hiding behind the claim to compel the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to amend its agreement with government.

“These people have seen the IMF coming to town so they want to be given the fiscal space,” he said, adding the Controller Department does payment for all government activities.