Mahama condemns raid on Kofi Adams’ house





The former President, John Dramani Mahama has condemned the alleged raid and seizure of vehicles from the residence of the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams.

Some soldiers and national security operatives on Wednesday besieged the premises of Mr. Adams and seized some vehicles parked at the house.

Mr. Adams who is currently in Dubai told Accra-based Montie FM Wednesday that five vehicles in his house have all been taken away by the soldiers who were accompanied by personnel of the DVLA.

The soldiers were allegedly led by one Captain Tandoh who claimed they were directed on the operation by National Security minister Kan Dapaah.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Mr. Mahama stated that the needless attacks on NDC functionaries by security operatives from the Flagstaff House must stop.

“The unprovoked attacks on NDC functionaries and supporters are needless and must end. Yesterday the National Organiser of the NDC’s residence was invaded by security men from the seat of Government, the Flagstaff House in his absence, in search of vehicles when they knew very well they were on the wrong path. This must end.”