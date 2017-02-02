Kan Dapaah returns Kofi Adams’ seized vehicles





The five vehicles seized at the residence of the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress by some soldiers have been returned.

Mr. Adams’ house was raided Wednesday afternoon by a combined team of military and national security operatives, confiscating five vehicles in the process.

Confirming the raid to Montie FM, Wednesday, Mr. Adams’ said “They said they are taking them to the Flagstaff House, they carried five cars away. They think some of us talk and so they are finding means to intimidate us but they will fail because some of us have been in this business for many years and cannot be silenced in this manner.”

But according to Mr. Adams, the National Security Minister, Mr. Kan-Dapaah has since intervened causing the return of the cars, a gesture the former spokesperson of former President Rawlings has found comforting deserving of commendation.

“I think I must commend the National Security Minister, Mr Kan-Dapaah, for his intervention in this matter. He did call to indicate that it wasn’t something that was sanctioned officially, and, so, they have instructed that they return the vehicles immediately,” he told Accra-based Radio Gold Thursday.

He added: “It is true that he spoke to me and I want to thank him. I think that is the way to go. He has assured that the appropriate punishment will be given to the officer who led that operation without authorisation.”

Former President John Mahama, meanwhile, condemned the raid describing it as “unprovoked” and that it must cease immediately.

“The unprovoked attacks on NDC functionaries and supporters are needless and must end. Yesterday, the National Organiser of the NDC’s residence was invaded by security men from the seat of Government, the Flagstaff House in his absence, in search of vehicles when they knew very well they were on the wrong path. This must end,” Mr. Mahama wrote in a Facebook post.