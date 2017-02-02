Housing Minister-designate to implement strategies in solving perennial floods

The Works and Housing Minister-designate says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would implement strategies designed by previous government to solve the perennial flooding in Accra and other parts of the country.

Samuel Atta Akyea says sufficient engineering work has been done by the former Minister and he would build on it to improve the situation.

Taking his turn before Parliament’s Appointments Committee Tuesday, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South said the flooding situation in the country would be better in the coming days.

In 2012 approved a loan facility worth $663,299,497 to be prefinanced by the Conti Group for Accra Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Alleviation Project to work on the perennial flooding in the capital, Accra.

The project is in two stages which would be completed within five-year period.

The first stage of the project was started in 2013. It involved cleaning and excavating 150,000 metres of channels and was earmarked to be completed within nine months.

Some of the major drainages to be tackled are the Korle Lagoon Ecological Restoration Project (KLERP) interceptor area, Central Business Drainage (CBD) and Odaw Channel.

The second phase started in December 2014 and is expected to be completed in 2017. During this stage,15 kilometres of storm sewer and combination sewer works would be installed.

Also, six kilometres of priority drains which would include the Mataheko, Mamponse, South Kaneshie and Odorna drains would be rehabilitated.

Although the execution of the project has so far stalled considering that Conti group is still knocking on doors to raise the money, Mr Akyea is optimistic they would secure the loan to execute the project.