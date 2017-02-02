GOIL Donates GH¢50,000 To Korle-BU Cardio

Patrick A.K. Akorli, handing over the Cheque to Dr, Lawrence Sereboe , Director of the National Cardio Centre

The management of the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has donated GH¢50,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to assist in their operations.

The amount was part of deductions from the provident fund of the management staff.

Presenting the cheque, the Group CEO/MD of GOIL, Patrick A. K. Akorli, acknowledged the good works and worthy contributions of the centre in health care delivery.

He promised that the donation would be a regular feature to support the center.

The Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, was grateful for GOIL’s donation and described the increasing cases of heart and chest-related cases as a big problem.

Dr Sereboe called for a new equipped Centre to cater for the increasing cases, expressing concern about the cost of heart operation although the present cost per patient is highly subsidized.

He appealed to other corporate organizations to support the increasing number of patients who cannot afford the cost of heart operations.

Accompanying the delegation was some management staff, including the Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Alex Adzew, and the Head of Finance Erasmus Ofori Sarkwa.