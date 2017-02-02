Ghana Shippers Awards 2017nominations opens





Nominations for the 2017 Ghana Shippers’ Awards scheduled for May 26, 2017 have been opened.

According to a press release Thursday by Latif Abubakar, Events Director, the nominations are opened from now until March 31

He said the awards would provide the platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry, while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

“We believe the Awards will provide the perfect opportunity for a company to raise your profile within the context of this important industry, gain peer recognition and further heighten your visibility with the professional audience,” he said.

Below is the full press release

Graphic Business and Globe Productions Limited have opened nominations for the Ghana Shippers Awards 2017, scheduled for 26th May 2017 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel 6:00pm. Nominations are now opened until 31st March 2017.

The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability. This is the premier event in Ghana which showcases on a national scale the excellence and innovation within Ghana’s sector.

The awards cut across road transportations, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance and financial institution and more. We exist to recognize distinctions in the field, and also to promote the interests of the Shipping and Maritime industry – nationally and internationally.

Among the categories are; Container Line of the Year, International Express Operator of the Year, Break Bulk Operator of the Year, Air freight Solutions Provider of the Year, Sea Freight Solutions Provider of the Year, Project/Heavy lift Forwarder the Year, Road Haulier of the Year, Air Cargo Carrier of the Year, Life Time Achievement Award, Shipping line Operator of the Year, Overall Shipping Company of the Year, Domestic Courier Service Provider of the Year , Freight Forwarder of the Year, Customer Service Award, Excellence in HSEQ Award,

Other categories includes; Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, Promising Forwarding/Shipping Company of the Year, Young Freight Forwarder of the Year, Terminal/Port of the Year, Environmental Sustainability Awards, Marine Service Provider of the Year, Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Maritime Personality of the Year, Maritime Institution of the Year , Brand of the Year , Special Recognition Awards, Marine Insurer of the Year, Shipping Financial Service Provider of the Year, Logistics Service Provider of the Year, Consultancy Service of the Year.

Sincerely,

Latif Abubakar

Events Director