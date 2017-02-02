Ex-Female NPP MPs Call On Frema

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Former female MPs of the 6th Parliament have paid courtesy call on the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in her office at the Flagstaff House, Accra.

The former legislators were inspired by the lady’s feat of being the first female to hold the exalted office.

They used the occasion to express their gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the honour done to womanhood and recognizing the potentials in national development.

Hon Frema Osei-Opare, they observed, was one of them during the fourth and fifth Parliament but today she is the President’s Chief of Staff something which elates them beyond words.

They presented her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers with their names inscribed on it. Hon Frema, delighted by the visit, said she appreciated the words of encouragement from her guests adding that she shares the honour done her by the President with them and the rest of Ghanaian women.

She said being an MP is very good but if they are out of Parliament they should still be part of all political activities both in their constituencies and at the national level especially since the campaign for 2020 starts now. “We should never be complacent that we have won massively but should rather work hard to sustain the victory to enable NPP develop our nation,” she said.

The delegation included Hon. Esther Obeng Dappah, Hon. Gifty Kusi, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, Hon. Grace Addo and Hon. Rosemary Abrah.