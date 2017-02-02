Court orders reinstatement of Korle Bu Director

A Human Rights Court has ordered the reinstatement of the interdicted Director of the Korle-Bu pharmacy, Elizabeth Bruce within seven days.

She was alleged to have misappropriated some funds, but she resorted to the courts for redress. On Wednesday, the court presided over by Grace Adjei Addo cleared her of any wrong doing.

The board of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in January 2015, interdicted Elizabeth Bruce and nine other employees for investigations to commence into the alleged misappropriating of funds.

Mrs. Bruce sent the issue to a human rights court, but before the matter could be heard, the hospital issued a letter terminating her appointment and that of four others, after they claimed a forensic audit found them culpable of misappropriating over GHC900, 000.

Lawyers of Mrs Bruce subsequently dragged the management of the hospital to the Human Rights Court, demanding the immediate reinstatement of their client.

She claimed her dismissal was unlawful because the Human Rights Court was yet to determine a pending suit she had filed against the hospital after she was interdicted in the audit report.

The court ruled in her favour, ordering her reinstatement. The Hospital acknowledged the order, but still placed her on interdiction.

Two years after, the court has again ruled in her favour clearing her of all the charges, and demanding that she is reinstated in seven days.

Mrs. Bruce, who spoke to Citi News, said that although she has won the case, she will still pursue the matter in court, to secure a charge against some persons who defamed her when the matter came up.

By: Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana