CJ sued for contempt – MyJoyOnline

One of the High Court judges implicated in the infamous judicial corruption scandal in 2015 has sued the Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood for contempt.

Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh does not understand why the Chief Justice will proceed to begin impeachment proceedings against him when the case is still pending before the court.

In a reply to a January 30, 2017 letter requesting his response to a petition seeking his dismissal on stated misbehavior, Justice Logoh said he has taken steps to repair his dented image following the Tiger Eye undercover investigations which made scathing revelations about how judges, both at the lower and higher courts traded justice for money, goats and tubers of yam.

The January 30 letter or petition is a follow up to a September 15, 2015 petition in which Anas Aremeyaw Anas head of the Tiger Eye PI requested the dismissal of Justice Logoh for abusing his position.

“You would recall that by a letter dated 9th September 2015, you requested me to respond to the same petition. I therefore instituted various actions against you, Tiger Eye PI, the then petitioner, and the Attorney General in both the High Court and notified you of same and indicated that I was unable to respond to the petition because of the pending case in court,” Justice Logo said.

“I have also filed a new suit at the Supreme Court in which I am seeking an injunctive relief against you from continuing with the said proceedings,” he added

He insists the cases are still pending in court and the attempt to impeach him is an exercise in contempt of court.

“I am also seeking a declaration that your conduct to proceed with the impeachment proceedings whilst there is a suit in the Supreme Court challenging your jurisdiction is contemptuous of the Supreme Court,”

Justice Logoh filed the contempt writ Wednesday morning and will be his own lawyer when the case is called.